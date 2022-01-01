Caption, Share, Win
Caption the India story picture and win laptop, tablet, smartwatches, and e-vouchers!
How to participate?
Step 1: Given here is a set of images, each of which represents an Indian achievement or achiever of high standing. Choose your favourite picture amongst these.
Step 2: Click Login to participate.
Step 3: Give it a smart and inspirational caption that brings out the lofty nature of the achievement, fill in your details and click on Submit.
Step 4: Share your captions on social media platforms and invite your friends and family members to vote for your caption.
Step 5: Winners will be announced at the end of the contest basis the maximum number of votes received. So, the more votes your caption gets, the higher your chances are of winning.
SELECT THE PICTURE AND PARTICIPATE NOW!
Eligibility
The contest is open to all school students in India. There is no participation fee involved.
What will the winners get?
Top 200 unique students whose caption gets the highest number of votes across all pictures, get to win exciting prizes. Additionally, all valid participants would get e-certificates of participation.
|Position
|Prize
|1st
|Laptop
|2nd
|Tablet
|3rd - 5th
|Smart Watch
|6th -10th
|e-vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 each
|11th - 25th
|e-vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 each
|26th - 100th
|e-vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 each
|101st - 200th
|e-vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 each
|All valid participants
|e-certificates
Key Dates:
|Participation window
|Sep 20th - Oct 19th, 2022
|Last date of voting
|Oct 31st, 2022
|Announcement of the winners
|First week of November
|Participation certificate for all valid entries to be sent by
|15th Nov, 2022
Terms and conditions:
- The ‘Caption, Share, Win’ contest is open only to students of schools. If, at any stage, it is found that the participant does not fulfill this basic criteria, his entry will be disqualified.
- Students across all classes can participate.
- Participants have to be students of schools within the geographic boundary of India. If a student from outside of this defined territory participates, he/she will not be eligible to win.
- Student should enter the full name (and not acronym) and area of the school for being considered as a valid entry. Students are also required to ensure that there is no spelling error while entering their school name, area or city.
- There is no fee for participation.
- Students can caption each of the eight pictures provided just once. Captions, once put, cannot be changed.
- To ask their friends and family to vote for their caption, students are encouraged to share their caption entry on their social media handles or request their parents to share on social media using #TheTimesofaBetterIndia. They can also request for voting by directly sharing the links to their caption entry with others.
- All voting for captions has to happen on the website www.timesofabetterindia.com. Upvoting on social media will not be considered valid.
- A person can vote just once for one caption. A person can vote separately for captions on different pictures.
- The above geographic limitation does not apply to voters – those voting for captions can be anywhere in the world.
- Winners will be decided by the number of votes received by the captions.
- If a student captions multiple pictures, the votes received by all of them will not be added to decide the winners. The winners will be decided only by the number of votes given to individual captions.
- In case of a tie between the number of votes received by multiple captions, editors of The Times of India will decide on the winning entry.
- The contest aims to reward 200 individual students. One student who wins will not be given a second prize.
- All personal and school information given by the participants at the time of caption submission will remain entirely confidential.