Sep 13, 2022

PANAJI: Four artificial lakes will be created within the new campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa, which is presently under construction in Cuncolim, director Gopal Mugeraya said.

“These four artificial lakes will act as ground recharge points and will help improve the groundwater levels in surrounding areas,” Mugeraya said at the sixth annual convocation of the institute on Monday.

