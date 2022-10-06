Faridabad, another railway station ready for world-class makeover

Oct 06, 2022

NEW DELHI: At a time when the New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment railway stations are set to undergo a major overhaul, the Faridabad railway station, one of the national capital region’s important stations, is going to be revamped too.

“Under the Indian Railways’ station redevelopment programme, the Faridabad station of Northern Railway has been identified for providing world class facilities to railway passengers,” a Northern Railway spokesperson said. He said that the total cost of the railway station redevelopment project was Rs 262 crore.

