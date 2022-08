By Preetu Nair | Aug 23, 2022

James Joseph quit a high-flying corporate career to give the humble jackfruit a profile upgrade

Venemenkil chakka verilum kaaykkum (if there is a will, jackfruit will grow at the root) goes a Malayalam proverb. James Joseph seems to have taken the saying to heart, taking the golden fruit to new palates – from the traditional payasam and jam (chakka varatti) to ravioli and barbecue. And that’s not all.

Login / register to read complete article.