From the Ropes to Knockouts

By Sabi Hussain | Aug 29, 2022

India Has Had A Long Tryst With International Competition Boxing, But It Only Enjoyed Sporadic Success Till The 1990s, When A Mild-Mannered But Astute Coach From Cuba Was Hired. The Seeds Of Current Success Stories Were Sown By Blas Fernandez & A Generation Of Homemade Boxers

In May, India woke up to celebrate two of its biggest sporting achievements in recent times since javelin spearhead Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The country revelled in the sweet success of the men’s badminton team, which lifted its maiden Thomas Cup trophy on May 15, and, on May 19, rejoiced in young Nikhat Zareen’s sensational journey to the top of the podium in the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

