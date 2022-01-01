Today's Big Picture Contest
- Each day, we will share a picture and ask a question related to it. The picture will be linked to an India success story.
- Identify what the picture is all about & you could win online shopping vouchers worth INR 1000 daily.
- Participants also have the opportunity to win weekly prizes worth Rs. 5000 each, as well as a grand prize.
Is this lady a cricket fan getting a picture taken in a stadium?
Leaderboard
|Name
|Points
|Sathish Mechy, Madurai
|51
|Leelaparoda, Bengaluru
|49
|Leela Paroda, Bangalore
|49
|Happytimes User, Bangalore
|49
|Arif Bilakhia, Mumbai
|49