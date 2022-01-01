 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube Play Video WhatsApp
Logo

Today's Big Picture Contest

  • Each day, we will share a picture and ask a question related to it. The picture will be linked to an India success story.
  • Identify what the picture is all about & you could win online shopping vouchers worth INR 1000 daily.
  • Participants also have the opportunity to win weekly prizes worth Rs. 5000 each, as well as a grand prize.

Is this lady a cricket fan getting a picture taken in a stadium?

Leaderboard

Name Points
Sathish Mechy, Madurai 51
Leelaparoda, Bengaluru 49
Leela Paroda, Bangalore 49
Happytimes User, Bangalore 49
Arif Bilakhia, Mumbai 49

View complete Leaderboard here

Past Contests

Why do adventure lovers like this place?
Where is this figure standing?
What’s special about this IAS officer, the District Magistrate of Noida?
What makes this play area special?
Where does this long and curving road lead to?
Did this Olympian overcome her disappointment?

© 2022 The Times of a Better India. Powered by Leo Digital.