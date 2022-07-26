Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former SBI Chairperson, believes these are better times for corporate womenJul 26, 2022
Latest Better India Dialogues
- Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former SBI Chairperson, believes these are better times for corporate women
- Dr. Rommel Tickoo of Max Healthcare on the dramatic transformation in India’s Healthcare sector
- Anuradha T.K. of ISRO shares why these are better times for Indian women to make a career in science
- Pullela Gopichand, Founder- Gopichand Academy, highlights how these are best times for sports in India
- Ritesh Agarwal, Founder- OYO, highlights how these are the best times to be an entrepreneur in India