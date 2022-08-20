In a man's world, female curator breaking grounds ceiling

Aug 20, 2022

When rain lashed the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru recently, an incongruous sight met the eye; a woman shouted orders at groundmen who hurried to cover the pitch and the outfield. Cricket administration is still a man’s world, but Jacintha Kalyan has carved her niche in it.

Jacintha is the only BCCI-qualified woman curator in the country and among a handful of chosen few in the world. Chosen because the job of a curator is an exacting one. The pitch and the outfield demand constant care and nurturing and regardless of rain or sunshine, the curator must deliver.

