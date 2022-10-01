First woman to head ONGC – another glass ceiling broken

Oct 01, 2022

NEW DELHI: Alka Mittal has become the first woman to head India’s largest exploration and production company, ONGC, and second woman in the country to helm an oil company after Nishi Vasudeva, who had created history in March 2014 after taking over the reins of oil refiner-fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum.

The department of personnel and training on Monday evening appointed Mittal to the post, 72 hours after it fell vacant when Subhash Kumar, who too held the charge since February 2021 in addition to his regular job as director (finance), retired on December 31.

Login / register to read complete article.